Elizabeth Olsen Shares Advice Her Famous Twin Sisters Gave Her

Growing up in a famous family isn’t necessarily an easy feat. Especially when your twin sisters spent their entire childhood being the oh-so-adorable face of one of the best sitcoms of the 90s. However, that has never deterred actress Elizabeth Olsen at all. It has never made her feel inferior or caused her to develop an inferiority complex. In fact, it’s the complete opposite.

As the youngest, Elizabeth speaks about how much her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, have provided her with sage wisdom and advice regarding the business and her career.

Elizabeth has great admiration for her two older sisters and candidly spoke to Modern Luxury magazine about how much they inspire and help her. The twins gave her very specific advice on how to conduct interviews, as Elizabeth believed she was a bit careless when she used to say certain things.

“You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later [for something else]. It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.”

This is certainly a sage recommendation from sisters who spent their entire adolescence and teen years in the spotlight.

Another bit of important advice that they provided deals with her private life. Because the media can be so complex and intrusive, Mary-Kate and Ashley have suggested Elizabeth keep her personal life to herself.

“If it only involves me, then I’ll share it, but if it involves another party ever, then I won’t.”

This has certainly been the case with some leading men she’s been linked to, such as Robbie Arnett and Tom Hiddleston. Her relationships have never really been confirmed.

Elizabeth is blazing her own trail, and rightfully so, as her presence in various movie roles isn’t at all a case of nepotism. She’s actually quite talented and a true force of an actress in her own right.

Advertisement

Elizabeth had standout roles in films such as Martha, Mary, Magdalagne, Captain America, and the Avengers. At this rate, in a few years, she may be a highly recognizable, bankable movie star.