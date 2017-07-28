Elizabeth Olsen Joined Instagram For The Money And That’s It!

If you’re going to talk smack about Elizabeth Olsen, you can’t say she doesn’t have the entrepreneurial spirit! To prepare for her character in the new film, Ingrid Goes West, the Olsen sister created an Instagram account in 2016, but no one knew about it.

Her co-worker claimed, “Those first ones were a little bumpy, Like, food that doesn’t quite look as appetizing as it should, or sunsets. Very obvious starter photos.”

However, Olsen is the first to admit that she’s not great at using the account.

After all, she’s only had it public for a little less than a year.

She said, “I’m bad at the lighting. I’m bad at the framing. I’m bad at the editing. When I look at my food, it looks lovely. When I look at it on the phone, it looks not pretty.”

I'd rather wear straw 🙌🏼 @dior A post shared by Elizabeth Olsen (@elizabetholsenofficial) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

Nevertheless, Elizabeth is looking for some tips because she has no idea how to make it work, according to her anyway, she’s probably modest!

Just two years ago, Olsen told Fashion Magazine she was very cautious when it comes to the use of social media.

She explained, “That’s how people control their image. I just want people to see the work that I’m proud of. I feel like you let people touch you when you have Instagram or Twitter. And I don’t want to be touched all the time. I’m not going to do it. Ever.”

Be that as it may, Olsen went on to change her mind.

Now she has 607,000 followers, and she recognized she was missing out on financial rewards.

Olsen added, “Financially, it’s a brilliant opportunity. Like, I’d love to be a brand ambassador. I’d love to do a campaign. I think sometimes working with brands or different cosmetic companies—that can help people recognize your face and then they see your movies. I was only hurting my opportunities by not participating.”