Elizabeth II Wants Prince William And Kate Middleton As The Next King And Queen Of England

Queen Elizabeth has apparently made up her mind; Prince William and Kate Middleton will be named the next king and queen of England.

This is the bombshell report that has surfaced in several well-known British magazines this week.

According to royal insiders in Buckingham Palace, the Queen is not interested in having her son, Prince Charles, (and wife Camilla), succeed her on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II would prefer to see a younger generation replace her as the Head of the Commonwealth.

Also, she believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have the minds and vibrant energy it takes to bring the kingdom to the modern world.

The person with knowledge of the story added that the queen does not want to give the prestigious titles to Charles and Camilla because they carry too much baggage and scandals with them.

The person, who spoke to Closer Weekly, gave the following explanation for the Queen’s surprising decision: “With all the drama that has surrounded the royal family over recent decades, Elizabeth realizes the monarchy no longer has the respect and power it once had.”

The tipster went on to tell the media outlet: “Her Majesty understood that William and Kate are the future. She has spent 65 years making sure that the House of Windsor survives, and she sees William and Kate as having the energy and star quality to do the job in a modern world.”

The news did not please Charles who has been patiently waiting for the position all of his adult life.

The individual shared: “Things have been a bit strained between William and his father since the Queen’s decision. But they are slowly getting used to it.”

Now, this is where the story takes an unexpected turn, according to the royal author, Duncan Larcombe, Camilla is secretly celebrating the Queen’s choice.

Larcombe spoke to Life & Style and explained that Camilla never wanted the high-profile job, and she is not interested in being further scrutinized by the media.

He said: “She is secretly thrilled about the Queen’s decision. At 70, she has had enough drama to last her a lifetime. [But], it is hard on Charles. He has been unlucky as the man with the longest wait for a job ever.”

It is worth noting that some experts point to the fact that Kate Middleton will be called “your royal highness” not queen.

Do you believe William and Catherine are the chosen ones? Do you feel sorry for Charles?