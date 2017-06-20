Eliza Dushku And Peter Palandjian Engaged – Bostonian Couple Makes It Official

Eliza Dushku, 36, is engaged to a businessman by the name of Peter Palandjian. The stunning Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is the one who first announced the news on her Instagram page.

The lucky man is a 53-year-old Bostonian who is the CEO of Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, a private equity firm.

Palandjian is a former tennis player. He turned professional in 1987 and retired in 1989. His career on the tennis court was not really impressive, and he only won $30,728 in prize money.

He is the father of four children from a previous relationship.

#Ayo..! "YES!!" Absolutely, my love. 🎊💍🇦🇲✨🇦🇱🎶 #BostonBorn #BostonBred #BostonSoonToBeWed 💞💪 A post shared by Official Eliza Dushku (@elizadushku) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

Dushku shared the following caption with her followers: “Ayo…YES. Absolutely, my love #bostonborn #bostonbred #bostonsoontobewed.”

The Dollhouse star seems to have a thing for older athletes. She dated former Los Angeles Lakers star, Rick Fox, for five years before splitting in 2014.

Her love of Boston and Fox’s passion for L.A. was reportedly one of the main reasons that pushed them to break up.

At the time, she said: “Rick is an L.A. guy, and I am a Boston girl. Nobody in LA has a basement. They all have the obligatory storage spaces in the Valley. I would rather be a little physically cold here [in Boston] than emotionally cold in L.A..”

On Sunday, Dushku debuted her ring at Awesome Con in Washington DC.

Despite being successful in her career and finding love with Palandjian, the actress has had to deal with a lot of problems in her life including a battle with addiction.

Earlier this year, she explained: “Something a lot of people do not know about me is that I am an alcoholic and I was a drug addict for a lot of years. I am always going to be that, but the difference between me and an alcoholic or a drug addict that still drinks and does drugs is that I am sober. I do not drink, and I do not do drugs anymore.”

She started smoking marijuana when she was 14 and eventually moved to other drugs, but she has been able to be sober in recent years.

Dushku stated: “I loved the first time I took a drug because I loved the way it made me feel. I loved the way it made me not feel — I did not have to feel. It was fun — and I loved it — until it was not. Drugs did not love me. They did not love my family. They definitely didn’t love my friends that died.”

Advertisement

The True Lies actress deserves to be happy, and this engagement seems to have brought her a lot of joy.