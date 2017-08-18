Elisabeth Moss Slams Scientology Haters In Foul-Mouthed Social Media Rant

The ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star decided to slam everyone who dares to criticize her religion. Elizabeth Moss took to social media to post a foul-mouthed rant, dissing all of those haters who attack her because of the controversial cult.

The actress has refused to break her silence about being a member of the Church for years, but it looks like she has finally snapped.

It all started when one fan of her TV show praised the adaptation and asked if it makes her ‘think twice about Scientology’ considering that Gilead, just like Moss’ cult, believes that news or other outside sources are ‘wrong and evil.’

‘That is actually not true about Scientology. Religious freedom and tolerance and understanding and truth and equal rights for every race, religion, and creed are extremely important to me,’ the star replied, thanking the commenter for the interesting question.

However, not too long ago, Leah Remini revealed that the Church does not allow Elisabeth Moss to talk to her.

When commenters started to be more malicious in their attacks towards the cult, Moss shot back at one such user, calling them an ‘a**hole.’

Later on, she admitted to yet another person that she may have gotten a bit feisty.

Despite realizing she was a bit too foul-mouthed, she did go on to call yet another critic the same name.

Are you surprised the woman finally decided to open up about her involvement with the Church of Scientology and on social media nonetheless? Was she right in defending the cult so feverishly?