Elaine Paige Says That Her Boy Toy Keeps Her Feeling Young At 69!

Elaine Paige is still young at heart at 69 years old, and she attributes it to surrounding herself with young people.

The musical legend loves to go out with her pals that are full of energy and enthusiasm. Furthermore, the woman also has the same taste in men.

Her boy toy, Justin Mallinson is 46 years old and therefore 23 years her junior, but that does not stop them from loving each other.

The two have been an item for the last 7 years and their relationship thrives because they always do fun things together. They have a common interest in tennis and also watch plays quite often.

“I think surrounding yourself with young people is a good idea,” stated Elaine.

“They keep you young because they’ve got more energy than you and you have to keep up with them.”

“I just like being surrounded by people who have a zest for life, enthusiasm, an inquisitive mind, an energy and a desire for life and laughter.”

However, despite enjoying Justin’s company, the woman does not think they will ever get married.

“It seems to work and I think, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’”

Paige acts and looks decades younger than she is. Not only does she have an unbeatable wit but she is also threatening on the tennis court as she is able to play two-hour session without any trouble.

Career-wise, she is still doing her Sunday radio show that brings in three million listeners.

Elaine Paige has lived a life of excitement, and she continues to do so today, but she never got married or had any kids – something she admits to regretting.

“I hadn’t met the right guy and my life was geared towards the theater.”

“Sometimes I wish that maybe I was lucky enough to have had a child, but you can’t have everything in life.”

“On the other hand, I have lots of godchildren and my niece has five-year-old twins who I adore.”

Aside from surrounding herself with young people, the star also makes sure to eat organic foods and always takes a break from her work to stop and “smell the roses.”

Advertisement

What do you think about the star’s amazing mindset?