Eden Sassoon Blasts Lisa Vanderpump, Says She Is Happy To Leave ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Eden Sassoon slams Lisa Vanderpump and says she is relieved to have been fired from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Less than a day after Sassoon was given the boot from the reality show, she was a guest-host on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, ” and she explained that Vanderpump is fake and has been fooling her entourage and viewers by pretending to be overgenerous.

The daughter of beauty icon Vidal Sassoon revealed that the British/American restaurateur is not the philanthropist she claims to be and is not in a rush to give huge donations or her time to charities.

Sassoon said that she recently asked Vanderpump to take part in a charity event and she declined for “[email protected] reasons.”

She explained: “We asked her to be a part of [the Nail and Bone fundraiser], and because of reasons of, I’m going, to be honest, because I can’t be half on the show, she chose not to. Which was amazing to me because he was giving a lot of his sales to maybe three or four different organizations.”

Sassoon said the only reason why the television personality refused is because of her massive ego.

She shared: “And I love Vanderpump and I respect her, but her exact comments were sort of, ‘When you’re ready to do an event that is solely on my property or my ground, I’ll do it.’ So it’s ego.”

She had little to say about her fallouts with Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards but did share she is happy to leave.

However, she would happily come back if the producers call her.

Sassoon claimed: “Because I commit and I made a commitment to them, I would’ve gone back because I knew that they needed me for unfinished business.”

She said would love to be on a version of “The Bachelorette” for older women.

She confessed: “I have a great idea. What about [a dating show for] women my age?”

Do you think Vanderpump has a big ego? Do you find her generous?