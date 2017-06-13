Eddie Vedder Once Took A Punch From Paul McCartney

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder once took a jab on the face from the famous Beatles singer Paul McCartney. The incident went down when the music legends were hanging out in an undisclosed hotel bar in Seattle.

According to Vedder, the punch that he got from the McCartney did hurt. But he also explained that it was an accident.

In his recent interview with the Beatles’ SiriusXM channel, Vedder recounted how it really happened, ‘He kind of was illustrating how he hit this guy, and when he did that, he shot out his left arm as if he was hitting this guy, and I was standing there, and I got hit. He didn’t quite pull back the punch, you see. So, the story kept on. It was a great, incredible personal story, and I caught the end of it, but as I was listening I was just thinking, Paul McCartney just hit me in the face. And it hurt!’

Vedder also remembered tasting a bit of blood after taking the blow to his face.

It seems that McCartney was carried away with the story he was telling.

McCartney apologized right after it happened, according to Vedder.

Most people will get upset if they get punched in their face but not Vedder.

The Pearl Jam frontman considered the incident a great time of his life.

‘A great time in my life, to be hit by Paul McCartney. I remember it hurt for a few days, And I remember when it went away, when the pain finally subsided and the swelling went down, I kinda missed it,’ Vedder said.

Getting punched in the face accidentally by Paul McCartney is definitely one of Vedder’s unforgettable moments in life. Hopefully, when they get to hang out again, they’ll be able to enjoy the moment without any accidents.