Eddie Murphy’s Brother Comedian Charlie Murphy Passes Away At 57 From Leukaemia

Charlie Murphy, known as the famous Chappelle’s Show collaborator with Dave Chapelle, died at a New York City hospital on Wednesday, April 12th. According to sources, the brother of comedian Eddie Murphy died after a long intense battle with Leukaemia. He was 57-years-old.

Charlie had been seeking treatment with chemotherapy and his family including his younger brother Eddie, was shocked by his death because it was believed he would be getting better.

Sources claim the comedian’s family would call him often to see how he was doing, almost to the point where Charlie would joke that his family was being a bit needy.

He recently finished a tour with Cedric The Entertainer, George Lopez, Eddie Griffin, and D.L. Hughley on The Comedy Get Down tour. Not only was he a stand-up comedian, but he co-wrote some of Eddie’s movies, including Vampire in Brooklyn, Norbit, and had roles in films like Are We There Yet?, Black Jesus, and The Boondocks.

Charlie Murphy is well known for appearing in many skits on the legendary Chappelle’s Show including the famous skit involving Rick James and Prince.

The skits were called Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories, and they have gone down in history as some of the best comedic skits on television today.

Charlie and Eddie grew up in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn, where Charlie often stuck for his younger brother.

Charlie often joked about his mother’s wrath if bullies picked on Eddie more than the actual bullies themselves. The Chappelle’s Show star went on to serve as Eddie’s bodyguard when Eddie Murphy became a comedic sensation.

Charlie’s wife Tisha Taylor Murphy died recently in 2009 from cervical cancer. They had two children together.

Many celebrities and comedians used social media to express their condolences on the death of the comedian, including Cedric The Entertainer, Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock.

Advertisement

Our deepest sympathies to all family and friends.