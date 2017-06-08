Eddie Cibrian And LeAnn Rimes Are Heading To A Divorce, Claims Brandi Glanville

Eddie Cibrian and his second wife, LeAnn Rimes, will not last, according to Brandi Glanville. Many people, who have read “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s comments are wondering, has she gone mad?

Is she drinking again or does she know something the rest of the world is not aware of?

This week, the mother of two sat down for a very juicy interview with E! News’ Daily Pop where she had some rather harsh words for the father of her children and his new spouse.

The host of “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” was married to Cibrian from 2001 to 2010, and they have two children – Mason Edward and Jake Austin – together.

The marriage ended in a very tumultuous manner after it was revealed that Cibrian cheated with Rimes as they were filming the made for TV movie, Nora Roberts’ “Northern Lights.”

Of course, a load of insults were tossed from both sides, and for a brief period, the women made peace for the sake of the children.

It appears that the Kumbaya moment is over because Glanville raised eyebrows by claiming that her ex-husband and Rimes will be talking to divorce lawyers within the next few years.

She also took a shot at the country music star for not having children with Cibrian.

She said: “I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we will all be good together because they will not even be related. If she does not have a kid with him, then we do not ever have to see her again.”

Glanville went on to explain that her relationship with Cibrian will not improve anytime soon despite the fact that they are co-parenting.

The reality star said: “[Our relationship] is a little rocky right now, I will say that. It has been eight years, and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there’s still some craziness happening. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it is great, and right now it is not.”

Last week, the former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant more or less claimed that Rimes is tormenting her by stalking her on social media and bringing her two boys to places where she is at.

She tweeted: “Did u know that u can see who views ur snaps even if they do not follow u… they can then show up to where u are with ur kids to torment you.”

The surprising tweet came after she unexpectedly ran into her children and Rimes at a fancy restaurant in California.

Fans took social media to ridicule Glanville and her conspiracy theories.