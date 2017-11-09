Ed Westwick Case: Rape Allegations By Two Women Cause Mixed Reactions On Twitter

Two women have publicly accused Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick of rape and the allegations have caused mixed reactions on social media. While Hollywood continues their crackdown on sexual predators, some have voiced opinions that too many people are being presumed guilty rather than innocent. It appears there’s a difference between the way people who have a single allegation are treated as compared to those with multiple allegations. There are currently more than 100 allegations against Harvey Weinstein, whose case sparked the movement to rid Hollywood of predators. Now that there are two current allegations against Ed Westwick, some continue to defend him while others have deemed him guilty.

Both allegations were made by actresses. First, Kristina Cohen alleged that Westwick raped her in February 2014 via a Facebook post.

Westwick turned to Twitter in order to deny the claims.

Not long after Westwick shared the above denial, a second woman came forward to make similar allegations.

Aurélie Wynn also used Facebook as the platform for her rape allegations against the 30-year-old actor assaulted her in July 2014. You may read Aurélie Wynn’s post below. Kristina Cohen has deleted her original Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, Aurélie Wynn was dating convicted sex offender Mark Salling from Glee when she was invited to Ed Westwick’s apartment he was renting. She went to sleep around 5 a.m. only to awake with Westwick on top of her, pushing her face down She said she had been wearing a bathing suit that he ripped off of her.

She escaped the ordeal after Westwick passed out and went to sleep.

People on Twitter have expressed a mixed response to the allegations. Some have said that people are jumping or rushing to conclusions in these cases and it isn’t right to assume someone’s guilt based solely upon accusations.

Others are protesting their outrage and want to see Ed Westwick’s career crumble and quickly. The Los Angeles Police Department has announced they are officially investigating the rape allegations. It’s unclear whether charges will be filed.

Kristina Cohen filed an official police report with the LAPD and actor Blaise Godbe Lipman has come forward publicly to corroborate her story. According to reports, Cohen confided in Lipman as well as others after the attack. It is unknown if more victims will come forward.

What do you think about the recent wave of accusations against Hollywood actors? Were you surprised to hear allegations against the former Gossip Girl star?