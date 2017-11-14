Ed Westwick Accused Of Sexual Assault By A Third Woman

Another woman has come forward to allege Ed Westwick assaulted her. A woman by the name, Rachel Eck, told BuzzFeed in a story published on the 14th of November that the actor assaulted her just one day before the Academy Awards in 2014. The pair were introduced by her ex-boyfriend, Kaine Harling.

The executive assistant – who was 23-years-old at the time – met up with the Gossip Girl alum at a hotel in West Hollywood around 2:30 am to meet up with her ex and Westwick.

According to her story, Ed requested she bring a friend to hang out with all of them, but she said: “no,” so he “set his sights” on her instead.

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Eck claims that whenever her boyfriend would leave, which would happen several times over the course of seven hours, Westwick would try and kiss her or “push” her up against the wall.

As time went on, Westwick became increasingly aggressive and “more handsy.” When she told her boyfriend about it, “he brushed it off.”

Rachel said when she decided to leave, Westwick wanted to say sorry to her, but when she went into the bedroom to hear what he had to say, he groped her again.

The altercation occurred in the same year as the incidents mentioned by other women. As you may already know, Kristina Cohen and Aurelie Wynn stated the actor raped them.

A representative for Westwick has not responded to the allegations as of yet, but he took to Instagram to deny the accusations outright by saying he has never forced himself on any woman ever.

Advertisement

The LAPD launched an investigation on behalf of Cohen after she filed a police report on the 7th of November. After the allegations surfaced, the BBC announced they would pull their new miniseries titled, Ordeal By Innocence. Additionally, the TV series, “White Gold” is currently in the queue.