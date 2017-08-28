Ed Skrein Backs Out Of Hellboy Reboot After Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation

Ed Skrein, aka Francis from Deadpool, had to say farewell to the production, Hellboy, before the movie even got its feet off the ground. Not long after it was revealed that the actor would be starring in Millennium and Lionsgate’s reboot of the iconic comic series, the British actor revealed he had to bow out due to pressure from “online activists.”

Skrein was set to portray Major Ben Daimio.

The Brit – who is known for his role in Game Of Thrones – was scheduled to play the member of the Bureau For Paranormal Research and Defense who can also turn into a jaguar whenever his life is in danger.

In the original comic created by Dark Horse, the character was an Asian man, a fact Skrein claims he did not know.

Shortly after the announcement hit the internet, a social media outcry erupted over the news and people were claiming Hollywood was guilty of “cultural appropriation,” once again.

Following the backlash, Ed came out on Twitter to address the angry-internet-mob and said he would step down so a person of Asian heritage could play the role.

We have his Twitter post above, and within the lengthy message, it is clear the actor is regretful of his decision to take on the character.

He wrote it was “clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people,” and it’s important to him not to “obscure ethnic minority stories.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time people have been accused of a similar crime.

Sometimes, it’s not even over roles in movies!

In a report from the National Post on the 30th of May, 2017, the publication covered a story of Josh Phillips, a chef who was making burrito’s and had to close up shop after activists claimed he was stealing the culture of “disenfranchised minorities.” Let us know what you think of this hot-button issue below! Does an actor have to match the ethnic background of the original character?