FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna ed sheeran bella thorne rihanna joseline hernandez kandi burruss priscilla presley kelly ripa Kirk Frost chris brown 50 cent kim zolciak blake shelton kailyn lowry beyonce t.i. shannon beador meghan markle rob kardashian Dwyane Wade tameka cottle tamron hall amber rose
Home » Entertainment

Ed Sheeran’s Cameo Divides ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans, Supported By Director Jeremy Podeswa

Andy Cooper Posted On 07/19/2017
0
245 Views
0


Maisie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Jeremy PodeswaSource: Watchers on the Wall

Most controversial cameo ever? Ed Sheeran appeared in Sunday’s season 7 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ and his act managed to split the Internet in two.

Veteran TV director Jeremy Podeswa was the one who had the idea of giving the 26-years old singer the role of a nameless Lannister soldier, a character who,  midway through ‘Dragonstone,’ entertains his comrades at a campfire with a little song about Tyrion Lannister and his secret, now dead, ex-love Shae.

The 55-years old director is no stranger when it comes to the show’s controversial moments – he orchestrated Jon Snow’s resurrection, Sansa’s Winterfell wedding to Ramsay, as well as Melisandre’s big reveal of her true age.

The scene where Arya Stark, played by big Ed Sheeran fan Maisie Williams, stumbles across the group and then stops to chat with them over roasted squirrel and wine was meant to be one stunning moment. In the end, it only proved a strife subject.

People believed that Sheeran’s voice and recognizable face stole the spotlight, but Podeswa is convinced that his presence hasn’t proved too distracting.

The director said that everybody on the show is famous now, so the singer’s cameo was something ordinary, surely not a fuss topic.

He also added that, for him, it was important to find someone appropriate for the role, a person who can do the job right.

The director even talked about how it was to work with Ed Sheeran. And his words were highly anticipated. Not surprising, Podeswa said that the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer is a lovely, down-to-earth person, who proved to be ‘one of the guys,’ not just a pop star.

Advertisement

And it seems that Sheeran really took his role seriously, although it all went down in the middle of nowhere in Northern Ireland…

Post Views: 245

Read more about ed sheeran game of thrones

Advertisement

You may also like
Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After His ‘GOT’ Cameo Criticism And The Singer Is Heading To ‘The Simpsons’ Next
07/18/2017
Daenerys Targaryen: Actor Emilia Clarke Has Become A Fashion Icon!
07/18/2017
Kristen Bell’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere Party And Fan-Video Prove She Is The Show’s Biggest Fan!
07/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *