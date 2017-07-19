Ed Sheeran’s Cameo Divides ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans, Supported By Director Jeremy Podeswa

Most controversial cameo ever? Ed Sheeran appeared in Sunday’s season 7 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’ and his act managed to split the Internet in two.

Veteran TV director Jeremy Podeswa was the one who had the idea of giving the 26-years old singer the role of a nameless Lannister soldier, a character who, midway through ‘Dragonstone,’ entertains his comrades at a campfire with a little song about Tyrion Lannister and his secret, now dead, ex-love Shae.

The 55-years old director is no stranger when it comes to the show’s controversial moments – he orchestrated Jon Snow’s resurrection, Sansa’s Winterfell wedding to Ramsay, as well as Melisandre’s big reveal of her true age.

The scene where Arya Stark, played by big Ed Sheeran fan Maisie Williams, stumbles across the group and then stops to chat with them over roasted squirrel and wine was meant to be one stunning moment. In the end, it only proved a strife subject.

People believed that Sheeran’s voice and recognizable face stole the spotlight, but Podeswa is convinced that his presence hasn’t proved too distracting.

The director said that everybody on the show is famous now, so the singer’s cameo was something ordinary, surely not a fuss topic.

He also added that, for him, it was important to find someone appropriate for the role, a person who can do the job right.

The director even talked about how it was to work with Ed Sheeran. And his words were highly anticipated. Not surprising, Podeswa said that the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer is a lovely, down-to-earth person, who proved to be ‘one of the guys,’ not just a pop star.

And it seems that Sheeran really took his role seriously, although it all went down in the middle of nowhere in Northern Ireland…