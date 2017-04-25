Ed Sheeran Slams Rumors That He Is Quitting The Music Business

There have been rumors circulating that Ed Sheeran was considering taking time off from the music industry to pursue a “regular life” with his girlfriend.

The same day the rumors started circulating the 26-year-old crooner shut down the claims with an astute and direct-to-the-point tweet.

Fans of the famous singer expressed their joy at the news their favorite singer would be around for more years to come.

Sheeran posted a link to an MTV UK story with the headline “Is Ed Sheeran really quitting music forever??” with the comment: “Das Bullocks.”

After he had shut down the rumors fans of the singer backed the singer up with comments like, “your voice is the reason I’m alive you can’t ever stop singing.”

Another fan said, “couldn’t have said it better than this.”

Another person compared the singer to another British pop star James Blunt.

James Blunt is known for his witty and humorous comebacks to critics and trolls on the social media website.

The Daily Star previously reported a source as saying, “Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music,” and this was later revealed to be fake news.

The source claimed falsely, “he absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

The source claimed he might get married and have kids in the future and he wants his family to be his sole focus rather than his career so if that means going off the radar for a bit that’s what he would do.

Sheeran was included on the list of the UK’s most influential people in 2017. It could be due to the fact Sheeran has over 18 million Twitter followers as well as taking home awards in 2016 for his song “Thinking Out Loud.”

It looks like he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon!