Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After His ‘GOT’ Cameo Criticism And The Singer Is Heading To ‘The Simpsons’ Next

Ed Sheeran made an apparition in the Game of Thrones Season 7 pilot episode as a singing soldier, but his HBO stint was met with various but mixed reactions. All this made him quit Twitter.

Some nasty remarks even suggested that it would be pleasing for White Walkers to devour Ed’s character.

Earlier this month, he talked again about leaving the social media or at least about staying aways from it for a while because such comments ruin his mood and his whole day.

Ed also talked about assigning someone else to look after his account.

Q magazine is out now. Also loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Nonetheless, if there’s one site Ed appears to fancy very much, this is the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

Ed continues to share photos on his account where he likewise revealed that he’s heading to Springfield next.

The pop star will lend his voice to a musician character named Brendan. Lisa immediately finds herself attracted to Brendan.

The episode that will feature Ed is named Haw-Haw Land, and this is reminiscent of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s La La Land.

Al Jean who is the executive producer talked about some interesting details about Ed’s cameo to Entertainment Weekly.

‘He keeps alternating [between], ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent. There’s a love triangle forming as well with Nelson, who tries to impress Lisa with his singing talent.’

They thought that it would be a cool idea to invite Ed to Springfield because he is a self-confessed The Simpsons fan who even owns a Blinky tattoo.

Happy Canada Day! 150 years old — still a youngster compared to Mr. Burns. #CanadaDay #TheSimpsons A post shared by The Simpsons (@thesimpsonsfox) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

He immediately agreed to this, and the recording took place over the phone while he was in England.

The 29th season of The Simpsons will be released on October 1.

Despite all his small screen appearances, Ed’s priority remained his music. He has recently canceled 10,000 tickets for his Wembley Stadium performances next year in an attempt to prevent profiteering sites from taking advantage of his future shows.