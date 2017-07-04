Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter For This Reason

Ed Sheeran has had enough of the social media bullies! The famous crooner revealed yesterday in a new interview that he is quitting Twitter forever. When talking about social media, he said, “I’ve come off Twitter altogether. I can’t read it. I go on it, and there’s nothing but people saying mean things.”

The Grammy Award-winner can’t understand why people dislike him so much, considering 99% of them have never even met him!

In his interview with The Sun that was published yesterday, he said, “The head-f–k for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much. One comment ruins your day.”

The 26-year-old songster, who is set to guest star in the seventh season of Game Of Thrones, explained that even though he won’t be using Twitter, the account will not remain idle.

It will be configured along with Instagram so that whenever he posts on the platform, it will also generate tweets.

Although, many people don’t like Ed Sheeran for whatever reason we can’t explain, several celebrities have come out to praise the 26-year-old man.

Jamie Foxx recently revealed that he had, “Ed Sheeran sleep on (his) couch for six weeks.”

When Jamie was speaking to Entertainment Tonight in June, he explained,” You gotta press anybody that’s got that artistic feel, that touch. You’ve got to lift them up.”

Foxx isn’t the only one to come out to defend the red-headed singer, Taylor Swift wrote a sweet essay about the crooner in April.

As CI readers know, Ed was in Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People,” and Taylor had nothing but kind words for the “Shape Of You” singer.

She wrote, “protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation.” If that isn’t enough, Ed bought a house for young boys in Liberia and was credited with “saving their lives.”