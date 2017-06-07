Ed Sheeran Joins James Corden In Epic ‘Castle On The Hill’ Remix On Carpool Karaoke

The latest installment of Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke saw Ed Sheeran and James Corden sing like their lives depended on it.

The two Brits drove around Los Angeles and Corden joined the Grammy winner in performing hits like Shape of You (2017) and Sing (2014). But the song that really heated up the atmosphere was Castle on the Hill, with the duo making a special remix.

The 26-years old singer adapted his lyrics for his Carpool Karaoke ride and it all sounded like this: ‘I’m on my way stuck in some traffic / And I’m in downtown L.A. singing Carpool Karaoke / And I miss the way we sing this song / Back there when we watched the sunset over the Hollywood sign.’

After this funny remix, it was time for the guys to eat something, and let us tell you – Takeru Kobayashi has one hell of a rival.

Sheeran impressively stuffed 55 Maltesers chocolate balls in his mouth, one step closer to the Guinness Book record.

There is also an extended version of Carpool Karaoke on YouTube, where you can see the duo also singing Thinking Out Loud (2014) as well as covering One Direction’s 2011 single What Makes You Beautiful and Justin Bieber‘s 2015 hit Love Yourself, a song written by the Brit superstar.

This week, for a three-night broadcast from June 6 – 9, The Late Late Show has been filming from London’s Westminster Central Hall.

And this weekend’s attack in London hasn’t let Corden impassive, with the 36-years old host making a special opening monolog to pay tribute to his hometown.

David Beckham, Russell Brand, Tom Cruise, Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman will appear as guests this week, so warm up your vocal cords.