Ed Sheeran Got Involved in Super Bowl Scam

Ed Sheeran was involved in a ticket scam over the Super Bowl weekend. A scammer successful used Ed as bait to swindle a popular charity out of four VIP Super Bowl tickets, after forging his signature on an apparent performing contract. The culprit is yet to be identified according to our sources.

The CEO of THE Giving Back Fund – the charity scammed, says that the organization got a call from someone claiming to be Ed’s manager. He offered to deliver Ed’s performing services for a charity concert on the night before the Super Bowl final. The foundation and officers believe the scammer went as far as forging Ed’s signature on the performing contract.

According to our sources, the deal was that the musician would perform two songs, and in return, he would get four prime tickets to Super Bowl 51. The tickets were reportedly worth $50k.

The organizers met Ed’s alleged manager before the event and gave him the expensive tickets. It went downhill from there, as they never saw him again. Of course, Ed didn’t show up at the event – as he was touring in Australia at that time.

Upon finding out that Ed was touring in Australia, we’re told the charity suspected that they had been frauded. They contacted the police and discovered that the tickets had been re-sold.

We’re told the police could press felony charges on the con-artists if they get caught.