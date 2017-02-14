FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Home » Music

Ed Sheeran Got Involved in Super Bowl Scam

Sali Vega Posted On 02/14/2017
0
0


Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran was involved in a ticket scam over the Super Bowl weekend. A scammer successful used Ed as bait to swindle a popular charity out of four VIP Super Bowl tickets, after forging his signature on an apparent performing contract. The culprit is yet to be identified according to our sources.

Advertisement

The CEO of THE Giving Back Fund – the charity scammed, says that the organization got a call from someone claiming to be Ed’s manager. He offered to deliver Ed’s performing services for a charity concert on the night before the Super Bowl final. The foundation and officers believe the scammer went as far as forging Ed’s signature on the performing contract.

According to our sources, the deal was that the musician would perform two songs, and in return, he would get four prime tickets to Super Bowl 51. The tickets were reportedly worth $50k.

The organizers met Ed’s alleged manager before the event and gave him the expensive tickets. It went downhill from there, as they never saw him again. Of course, Ed didn’t show up at the event – as he was touring in Australia at that time.

Upon finding out that Ed was touring in Australia, we’re told the charity suspected that they had been frauded. They contacted the police and discovered that the tickets had been re-sold.

Advertisement

We’re told the police could press felony charges on the con-artists if they get caught.

Post Views: 0




You may also like
Tom Brady Admits Super Bowl LI Wasn’t His Best Game
02/14/2017
Farrah Abraham Posts Positive Reviews From Fake Account Amid Scam Accusations
02/10/2017
Are Lady Gaga And Taylor Kinney Secretly Dating?
02/09/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




CAPTCHA image
* Characters in the image above.