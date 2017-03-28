Ed Sheeran Buys A Home For Liberian Children!

Ed Sheeran visited Liberia this past week for an annual charity fundraiser called Red Nose Day. It’s a televised charity event that airs in the U.K. to fundraise money for displaced African children.

During his stay in the country, he met a group of young boys who don’t have a home and live on a glass of water and piece of bread each day.

Sheeran told the camera during the show he was worried about leaving the young boy and his friends alone in the slums. The singer commented after the show was over and everyone has packed up and left, the boys would be alone and among dangerous people.

He said it “really does not feel right leaving at all.” According to The Daily Mail, Sheeran witnessed a man about to abuse the young children as the camera crew was packing up.

Ed said the best thing for them to do would be to put them in a car and take them to a hotel until a housing arrangement could be made for the children.

The “Shape of You” singer asked the camera crew if he could pay to put the boys in a house where they would under adult supervision.

After the show aired, Comic Relief the network that was responsible for directing the event, confirmed Ed Sheeran paid for a safe house for the young children to live in.

The internationally renowned “nice guy” told The Sun when people go to bed at night, they should think of the people who don’t have the privilege of a warm home to stay and think about what they can do to help.

Advertisement

Ed just released his new album Divide on March 3rd of this year and sold 672,000 copies in its first week making it the fastest selling album by a male artist in the United Kingdom.