Earle Hyman From The Cosby Show Dies At The Age Of 93

Earle Hyman – a longstanding actor, known for his roles on Broadway as well as television and film – has passed away at the age of 91. His most iconic character was of Bill Cosby’s father in The Cosby Show.

Jordan Strohl – who worked as a representative for The Actors’ Fund – revealed that Hyman died on Friday at the Lillian Booth Actor’s Home in Englewood, New Jersey.

Sources say friends and family surrounded him at the time of his death. Earle came from North Carolina and made his Broadway debut back in 1943 when he was just a teenager.

Not long after, he became a member of the American Shakespeare Theatre. In 1980, he received a Tony nomination for his character in The Lady From Dubuque.

Furthermore, he earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Cliff Huxtable’s father on The Cosby Show.

Earle found fame on, most notably, The Cosby Show, but he also had a long reign on the 1985 cartoon television show, Thundercats. Earle voiced the character, “Redeye,” and “Panthro.”

One of his last roles in the entertainment industry was for one episode of the show, Twice In a Lifetime which aired in 2001. His career in film began with the movie, The Lost Weekend, where he worked as an extra in the background smoking a cigarette.

