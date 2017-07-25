Dylan O’Brien Opens Up About Being Terrified Of ‘American Assassin’ Stunts After ‘Maze Runner’ Injury

To prepare for his role as a hit man in American Assassin, Dylan O’Brien had to go through some pretty intense combat training. As if that was not difficult enough, before taking on the role, the young star had suffered a devastating accident on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which required months of recovery.

This is why the ridiculous stunt work made him unsure whether or not he should accept the role.

‘The state that you are in after something like that, you just want to run from all that stuff. I did not really even want to leave my couch necessarily when I was allowed to, so yeah, it was a big step doing this. I ultimately decided that I wanted to try it and I did not want to let it go. [The movie] ended up being really instrumental in the whole process,’ Dylan confessed in a recent interview.

In March of last year, while filming The Death Cure, O’Brien was filming a stunt on top of a moving vehicle when, despite the safety harness, the actor flew off and was struck by another car.

He suffered serious damage to his face and also a concussion.

Co-star Michael Keaton revealed that the staff of American Assassin was very careful to take all of the safety measures and did their best to avoid any situations that would inhibit O’Brien’s recovery.

In the upcoming movie, O’Brien plays Mitch Rapp, a young man who starts hunting and killing terrorists after he loses his significant other in a terrorist attack.

Despite having his doubts about accepting the role at first, 25-year-old Dylan said he ‘really loved and was very fascinated with all the fight training and the gun training’ he underwent in preparation for the movie.

According to the actor, the entire experience ended up being therapeutic.

American Assassin is set to premiere September 15. Are you excited to watch it?