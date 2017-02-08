Dying Liza Minnelli Plans Out Her Own Funeral!

Dying star is already making plans for her own funeral!

Liza Minnelli dug up the body of her late mom, Judy Garland, and moved it from New York to Los Angeles in order for the whole family to be buried together.

That means Liza, her mother and her siblings, Lorna and Joey Luft, will spend eternity resting side by side.

“Liza had been thinking about it for a while,” revealed a source close to the “Cabaret” star.

“But, after Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, were buried together, Liza said, ‘That’s it! We’re doing this now!’”

Now that he mother’s remains have been moved, Minnelli is set to organize her grand exit from the entertainment world.

“Liza wants to really go out in style,” claimed the insider.

“She’s planning her own funeral like it’s the opening of a big Broadway musical!”

According to close friends, Minnelli has already instructed her family members to dress her corpse either in electric blue or hot red. Furthermore, after the funeral they are to organize a party celebrating her life.

At the party, Liza will “be talking from beyond the grave” in a pre-recorded video, just like her late ex-husband, David Gest.

“Liza wants to do the same — only much grander!” said the source. “It’ll include reminiscences from friends and family members, as well as snippets of numbers from her movies and musicals!”

“It will be topped by her showstopper from ‘Cabaret,’ as well as a clip from her incredible 1988 show with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.”

“Afterward, there won’t be a dry eye in the house!”

Her mother, iconic “Wizard of Oz” star died in 1969 from an accidental drug overdose, and her remains were interred in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, New York.

But because there was no room for the burial of the other family members, the remains of the late star were moved to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Her daughter, Minneli might sadly join her very soon.

The Academy Award winner — who has battled drug and booze woes her entire life, as well as a slew of devastating health problems — has little time left to live, friends fear.

Liza had reportedly suffered a shocking relapse recently and was back to her old habits. What’s more, she appeared to be tying up loose ends in preparation for breathing her last.

Last year she posted an odd message that sounded a lot like bidding farewell to her fans.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without you, any of you, and on top of that, I just remember all of the goodness and all of the kind wishes and the support and the friendship,” Liza said.

“It was like Liza was saying goodbye to everyone,” stated the source.