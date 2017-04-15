Dying Elton John Is Thinking Of Retiring In The Next Six Months!

Legendary artist Elton John has recently revealed that he is ready to say goodbye to his iconic career as a singer in the following six months! What could be the reason for his sudden retirement plan?

Apparently, John believes that his health may be a huge impediment when it comes to giving his all on stage. The 70 years old is afraid that he doesn’t have much to live anymore and is thinking if calling it quits in his glory.

Although the singer stated that he believes “You’re only as old as you feel inside,” he also confessed that he hasn’t been in the best of conditions lately and that “There are days when I am not feeling as physically good as I could.”

John also opened up about his family life, revealing that his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah are the ones who have changed his life for the better and he is very grateful.

In order to show them how much they mean to him, Elton John is thinking of retiring in order to focus on spending what is left of his life in their company and not away on tours.

“There will come a time when I will want to stop touring,” stated John.

“Maybe I want to have more time with my boys. … There will be a decision made in the next six months probably,” he clarified.

But don’t be sad! The artist is not going to give up his public life completely! He is also currently curating a collection of his most outrageous stage outfits!

Advertisement

Do you agree that it’s time for Elton John to retire?