Home » Music

Dying Elton John Is Thinking Of Retiring In The Next Six Months!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/15/2017
elton john

Legendary artist Elton John has recently revealed that he is ready to say goodbye to his iconic career as a singer in the following six months! What could be the reason for his sudden retirement plan?

Apparently, John believes that his health may be a huge impediment when it comes to giving his all on stage. The 70 years old is afraid that he doesn’t have much to live anymore and is thinking if calling it quits in his glory.

Although the singer stated that he believes “You’re only as old as you feel inside,” he also confessed that he hasn’t been in the best of conditions lately and that “There are days when I am not feeling as physically good as I could.”

John also opened up about his family life, revealing that his husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah are the ones who have changed his life for the better and he is very grateful.

In order to show them how much they mean to him, Elton John is thinking of retiring in order to focus on spending what is left of his life in their company and not away on tours.

“There will come a time when I will want to stop touring,” stated John.

“Maybe I want to have more time with my boys. … There will be a decision made in the next six months probably,” he clarified.

But don’t be sad! The artist is not going to give up his public life completely! He is also currently curating a collection of his most outrageous stage outfits!

Do you agree that it’s time for Elton John to retire?

5 Comments

Deidre Ramirez
04/17/2017 at 4:58 pm
Reply

I am a huge fan of Elton’s I wish him all the best an to enjoy his life an do stuff he’s never done before .I will miss him touring 😭 but he is doing the right thing focusing on his family😀.I wish him all the best.😂😎


Dianna Lecompte
04/16/2017 at 8:20 pm
Reply

I have been a huge fan of Elton’s for decades we are both climbing up the birthday ladder. I know I feel bad sometimes and no doubt he does as well. It’s is hard to keep up the pace that he does at his age. The touring and the performing in Vegas is grueling no doubt. I don’t want him to ever stop, no, NO I say. But I will understand and respect his decision to do so. No one can make that decision but Elton.


Danny
04/15/2017 at 11:11 pm
Reply

I am a major fan, always have been. But the voice has been gone for years. The newer music all pretty much sounds the same. Still the greatest pianist of them all and worth watching and listening to, but the fire is gone. I wish he would have done more producing of other artists through the years. Nonetheless, my point is that he should retire and more power to him.


Rob H
04/15/2017 at 10:35 pm
Reply

Saying he’s dying in the headline is a bit much. I saw the interview this article is referring to. Elton John is dying as much as any of us are dying. He just said as a 70 year old, he’s not physically able to do the things he he did when he was younger. As far as retiring in the next six months, he just said he might be making a decision within the next six months what to do with his career. He may cut back, but he will never completely cut out concerts. It’s too much in his blood.


Steve
04/15/2017 at 7:31 pm
Reply

I’ve been an Elton fan since his earliest days and I saw him in concert once, but concerts don’t matter to me. He has his money. He should spend his final years the way that makes him happiest.


