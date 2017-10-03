‘DWTS’ Execs Threaten To Fire Maks If He Refuses To Return To Ballroom

After clashing with his dance partner Vanessa Lachey, the man did not show up for his Dancing With the Stars performance. Today, however, Maks Chmerkovskiy announced that he is intending to return to the ballroom starting with next week.

We have learned that the pro was in fact forced to come back on the hit dancing competition or he could have been fired.

‘If Maks does not return to the show by next week to dance with Vanessa he will be fired. Vanessa can practice and rehearse with a different partner this week, but Maks must be on the ballroom floor,’ an insider stated.

The 37-year-old skipped his performance last night after he and his dance partner Vanessa Lachey had some differences.

One source at the time even suggested that he might not return to work at all but the threats seem to have worked.

Reports had claimed before the season even began that Vanessa was making a lot of enemies within the crew and starting conflicts with her partner as well.

That being said, her ‘big diva’ behavior caused the conflict with Maks that pushed the man to ditch their performance altogether.

Advertisement

Will you tune in to watch the pair reconcile next week?