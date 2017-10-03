FREE NEWSLETTER
‘DWTS’ Execs Threaten To Fire Maks If He Refuses To Return To Ballroom

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/03/2017
After clashing with his dance partner Vanessa Lachey, the man did not show up for his Dancing With the Stars performance. Today, however, Maks Chmerkovskiy announced that he is intending to return to the ballroom starting with next week.

We have learned that the pro was in fact forced to come back on the hit dancing competition or he could have been fired.

‘If Maks does not return to the show by next week to dance with Vanessa he will be fired. Vanessa can practice and rehearse with a different partner this week, but Maks must be on the ballroom floor,’ an insider stated.

The 37-year-old skipped his performance last night after he and his dance partner Vanessa Lachey had some differences.

One source at the time even suggested that he might not return to work at all but the threats seem to have worked.

Reports had claimed before the season even began that Vanessa was making a lot of enemies within the crew and starting conflicts with her partner as well.

That being said, her ‘big diva’ behavior caused the conflict with Maks that pushed the man to ditch their performance altogether.

Will you tune in to watch the pair reconcile next week?

3 Comments

maryannenrici
10/03/2017 at 11:47 pm
Reply

Max is a good dancer yes BUT he is being very unprofessional by spreading this difference between him and Vanessa and really hurting her chances of going far because he has huge fan base and of course people are going to side with him which is totally unfair to Vanessa who is a great dancer. Gee what’s he going to do if he has a difference with Peta walk out! Grow up Max there are always going to be differences with people it’s how you handle it!


Dawn Doran
10/03/2017 at 9:01 pm
Reply

Also, I’m on Maks side…


Dawn Doran
10/03/2017 at 9:00 pm
Reply

When you have Maks to teach you how to dance, and you give him a hard time, he will talk you down and walk away…Who ever has Maks for a partner, better listen to what he tells you and how he tells you, to follow his dance procedures…Vanessa needs to grow the hell up…


