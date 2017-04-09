Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Vin Diesel Crush Their Beef From ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Feud

The Rock and Vin Diesel crushed their beef! The Fast and Furious stars addressed their publicized feud at the debut of Fate of the Furious in NYC on April 8th. Johnson didn’t pull back from his angry post on Instagram in which he berated some of the other actors on set.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson told Entertainment Tonight people in life have different values in which their behavior is predicated on. He said he values the fans’ response to the films more than anything else and the personal feuds on set are not a big deal to him.

Dwayne, who plays Luke Hobbs in the Fast and The Furious franchise, called out some of the actors on set for allegedly being unprofessional. The actor seemed pretty upset in the post, also suggesting that fans have right to judge and will be right to do so.

Vin Diesel, in an interview with another publication, claimed the feud between the pair was over-sensationalized and Vin and Dwayne are still pals.

The actor said Dwayne has a special place and he is more than proud of that.

Vin Diesel plays the role of Dominic Toretto and serves as the producer on set as well. After Paul Walker’s death, there was a lot of speculation as to whether the film series should be continued or not. According to Diesel, he actually called Dwayne to ask if they should continue with the series without Paul.

“I called and he said, ‘Brother, I will be there shoulder to shoulder with you to make sure it’s the best movie in history.’ And he delivered.”

The film will hit theaters on the 14th of April, 2017.