Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Slams Donald Trump’s Travel Ban Amid 2020 Presidential Run Rumors

The 2020 presidential race could be historic on so many levels.

Advertisement

The current occupant of the White House, Donald Trump, is highly unpopular and has burned many bridges with other members of the political class.

Some of President Donald Trump’s actions have made it easy for his critics to feel emboldened.

The so-called Muslim ban, the firing of former FBI director James Comey who was investigating Mr. Trump’s associates’ ties to Russia, and the disclosure of classified information to Russian officials have made it difficult for the 45th American president to implement his agenda.

Potential challengers hoping to turn the former reality television star into a one-term president have started making moves with an eye on 2020.

One name that is getting a lot of attention lately is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The actor is a registered Republican with crossover appeal, and many people are encouraging him to use his popularity to beat Trump in less than four years.

Johnson seems interested because he does not like some of the things that the controversial billionaire is doing.

In a divided country looking for answers, the former wrestler could run as a uniter seeking to build a platform around the nation’s ideals.

Via a recent profile in GQ, Mr. Johnson slammed the Muslim ban initiative by saying: “I completely disagree with it. I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment… It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling.”

Moreover, when he was asked to describe what kind of president he could be, The Rock did not hold back.

He did not hesitate to say: “I think that it’s a real possibility. Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody. [If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them. The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it.”

Advertisement

People in conservative circles already believe that the Baywatch star could be the hero that America needs.