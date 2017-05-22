Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Revealed That He Is Running For President With Tom Hanks In 2020

Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson wore a lot of caps during his life – he has been a professional wrestler, a TV mogul, a movie star, and a father. Now it seems that he set his sight on the Oval Office with the perfect running buddy in mind to help him earn 100% of the popular vote.

During his opening monologue on last night’s season finale of Saturday Night Live, The Rock celebrated his status as a recent member of the Five Timers Club together with Alec Baldwin before unveiling the fact that his vice presidential running friend would be another member of the club: Tom Hanks.

“In the past, I never would have considered running for President. I didn’t think I was qualified at all, but now I’m actually worried that I’m too qualified,” said The Rock.

He continued to explain that America needs them and no one agrees on anything anymore except for two things these days: pizza and them.

The two actors fished through their filmographies to pitch their ability to save face for the sake of America in times of crisis.

Remember Hanks offering a compelling wartime speech that stems from his days in Saving Private Ryan or Forrest Gump?

“Between us, we could handle any crisis. If, God forbid, we go to war, I can assure the nation: ‘We will sacrifice, and we will suffer, but in the end we will win because we are Americans and that is what Americans do,” stated Hanks.

Johnson also revealed the fact that they were not at all serious when they said that their names would be on the 2020 presidential tickets, but they were instead trying to showcase all the ridiculousness of the current moment.

The Rock confessed that they were only joking, but he also said the fact that when it comes to politics, the world needs “more poise and less noise.”

The Americans deserve strong and capable leaders who care about the country and its people.

Tom Hanks continued joking, and he said that the two of them are exactly the right kind of individuals for the job.

People were left in an ambiguous state without knowing in the end if the two actors were joking or if we should expect them to become a legit option.

Advertisement

There are definitely enough people who would offer all their support to an idea of a Johnson-Hanks 2020 ticket. Weirder things happen anyway, so we wouldn’t mind.