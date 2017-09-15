Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Finally Responds To Tyrese Gibson’s Needy Instagram Messages

Will Tyrese Gibson ever stop? As Celebrity Insider readers know, Gibson – one of the key players of the Fast and The Furious franchise – has been bothering Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on social media for the past two weeks.

Allegedly, Tyrese doesn’t want Johnson to proceed with his spin-off movie based on the character, Luke Hobbs, from the popular series.

You've always told me to be WHO I am and I will be successful"…. Thank you bro!! Happy 44th….. just maybe I'm highly sensitive because it's your birthday season again… When we smiled and laughed we did it as a family and with our souls…… A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Gibson supposedly doesn’t want the film to continue because it would push fans to choose between seeing The Rock’s spin-off movie or the next installment in the Fast franchise.

And while that may be a rational explanation for Tyrese’s questionable behavior, many fans on social media are coming out to deride him, with one fan writing, “I wouldn’t respond to this clown either. He’s desperate.”

However, it appears as if Tyrese finally got his response from the former-professional-wrestler-turned-Hollywood star.

But, The Rock’s choice of communication apparently wasn’t enough for Tyrese, who responded with “I don’t do email bruh. Call me.”

Check out his photo below:

I don't do email bruh You got my cell same San Diego # hit me A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

Gibson took to Instagram to complain about The Rock’s choice of messaging once again.

Although Dwayne finally reached out to the actor, Tyrese still isn’t letting the issue die; Gibson continues to embarrass himself all over the social media platform for the whole world to see.

Advertisement

Tyrese went on to explain in another post that the reason he’s been acting peculiar is that Paul Walker would’ve turned 44-years-old on the 12th of September. Either way, it appears as if Gibson needs to put his phone down for a little while because it’s starting to get embarrassing.