Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Admits He Might Run For President!

Is The Rock going to run for the presidency in 2020? I certainly hope not; the American people have probably had enough of bombastic celebrities trying to be the leader of the free world!

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson, who is one of the highest paid movie stars on the planet, sat down with GQ magazine and discussed his desire to run for President of the United States.

“I think that it is a real possibility. A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.”

In the interview, the 45-year-old actor, who did not publicly support any candidates in 2016, also addressed the topic of the controversial travel ban.

“I completely disagree with it. I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants.”

The actor and former pro-wrestler said he believes in inclusion, which according to The Rock – who probably has a master’s degree in political science and world history – is a value that the U.S.A. was built on.

If Johnson plans to run for the Presidency, he would have a lot of other actors, directors, and equally clueless people working in the entertainment industry to back him up.

One of Dwayne’s aquaintances, Ron Meyer, the chairman of NBC Universal said the Rock is capable of doing anything and he totally believes he would be able to make the Presidency happen.

Advertisement

When Ron – who owns the studio that is responsible for producing The Fast and Furious franchise -was asked if he would vote for The Rock he said, “I would vote for him without a question.”