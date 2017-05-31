Dwayne Johnson Sought For Universal’s Upcoming ‘Wolfman’ Reboot?

Next week, Universal Pictures is launching their latest reboot of The Mummy, with Tom Cruise in the starring role. The studio’s plans are much more ambitious, though, with The Mummy intended to be the start of a new line of interconnected films dubbed “Dark Universe.” Now there are rumors that former wrestler Dwayne Johnson is wanted to join the fun as The Wolfman.

Only one additional film in the Dark Universe line has a scheduled release date; Bride of Frankenstein will hit theaters on February 14, 2019.

Javier Bardem is signed to play Frankenstein’s monster, and the studio is said to be seeking Angelina Jolie for the part of his bride.

Beauty and the Beast director Bill Condon will direct the new movie, which is ironic considering he came to prominence when he directed 1998’s Gods and Monsters, a biographical film about the original Bride of Frankenstein director, James Whale.

Johnny Depp is also on board the Dark Universe to play the Invisible Man in future films, with Tom Cruise’s Mummy character set to recur as well.

The character of Dr. Henry Jekyll, played by Russell Crowe, will be the linchpin that connects all the various Dark Universe films.

Dr. Jekyll is the head of an organization called the Prodigium that tracks and studies various monsters around the globe.

Interestingly, this would not actually be Dwayne Johnson’s first foray into a Monster-verse style film from Universal Pictures.

Johnson made his big screen debut in 2001’s The Mummy Returns and returned to the role for the spin-off film The Scorpion King the following year.

Universal could be in trouble with the name Dark Universe already, as Warner Bros. is considering legal action due to a planned Justice League spin-off film with the same name.

The Mummy cost a reported $125 million and is on track for a $40 million domestic debut, with most of its earnings expected to come from overseas. Unlike the shared universes created by Marvel and DC Comics (via Warner Bros.), Universal is said to be considering a mix of big budget and low budget films for future Dark Universe offerings.