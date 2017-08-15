Dwayne Johnson Shares Touching Happy Birthday Message And Throwback Photo On His Daughter’s Sweet 16

Dwayne Johnson loves his family very much, and it’s pretty obvious that he is a great father! But the man just can’t get over how time flies – his older daughter Simone has just turned 16!

Yesterday, the actor took to social media to dedicate a touching message to his beloved girl in celebration for her Sweet 16.

Dwayne chose to post an older photo of him and Simone from when she was a little girl on Instagram, in order to highlight how fast she grew up!

‘Feels like just yesterday, I held her tiny body in my hands the day she was born as I whispered, ‘I’m gonna love and take care of you for the rest of my life.’ She, of course, cried, which in newborn lingo translates to, ‘You are the best damn daddy on the planet.’ True story,’ he captioned the father-daughter shot.

Johnson then went on to say how proud he is of the woman she’s become.

The great dad also encouraged Simone to keep fighting for what she wants and work hard in life.

However, just for her birthday, he wished her to have fun!

As fans may already be aware, the superstar always likes to mark the birthdays of those he loves in unique ways.

Back in December, when his younger Jasmine turned one year old, he shared with his followers a short video of him singing Happy Birthday to the excited baby.

Jasmine clapped while he sang, melting the hearts of many.