Dwayne Johnson Kicks It Back To The ’90s Rocking A Flattop, Turtleneck And Fanny Packs

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/24/2017
The wrestler who became and actor who will possibly run for residency in 2020 posted on his Instagram account an amusing thing. He posted a side-by-side photo where he is kicking it back to his old school days in the ’90s when he rocked a turtleneck, baggy jeans and a fanny pack. Let’s not overlook his gorgeous hair!

 

When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times "used mattress" stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb. 🤙🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The split photo might inspire some chuckles, that’s for sure! The feeling behind the Baywatch star’s photos actually packs a punch.

The actor takes note of where he came from over twenty years ago, and he also highlights where he is today. That is – the highest paid actor in the whole world.

The Rock, whose net worth is somewhere around $190 million began his lengthy Instagram post by saying that “When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996, I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn’t afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by.”

“You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off, ” he continued.

The 45-year-old also said that he is now, after 21 years, taking the same photo backstage as he is hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time.

The actor told the world that “If you’re going thru your own tough times ‘used mattress’ stage, do your best to have faith things’ll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you.”

His post is both humorous and inspiring, and we congratulate him for this.

He also told his fans that they should always remember to put a soft tissue under their left elbow for protecting the fabric of the “cheap ass swag” turtleneck that makes you look like a “bad ass buff lesbian.”

He advises people to tuck the thumb in the fanny pack as it’s a critical thig to do and this must not be forgotten under any circumstance. These are some sage words, Dwayne, and we totally agree! Keep up the good work, and keep on rocking your looks!

