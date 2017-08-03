Duggar Husband Derick Dillard Takes Aim At Transgender TLC Star

It’s no secret that the Duggar family is incredibly conservative when it comes to their religion and their political beliefs. That’s why it’s not surprising when one of them, namely Derick Dillard, took the time out to attack a fellow TLC star based on differing beliefs. After it was rumored that Dillard may have taken a turn from the family’s values to support LGBTQ rights, he did an about face and attacked Jazz Jennings, the star of I Am Jazz.

Just days ago, Derick Dillard made headlines when he seemed to co-sign on a tweet sent out by openly gay Republican Richard Grenell.

The tweet said, “No one should be fired for being gay. And no one should be fired for being a Christian.”

Derick liked the tweet, setting off speculation that he was in direct opposition to his in-laws’ strict fundamentalist Christian beliefs. It turns out that he’s not.

Change is good. . . . . . Thank you so much to Natalie & @pinkponytailsalon_coralspring 💙 A post shared by Jazz Jennings (@jazzjennings_) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

It’s unclear if Jill Duggar’s husband was trying to redeem himself with her famous family or if he just wanted to make his position on LBGTQ rights clear.

On Wednesday evening, Dillard took to Twitter and lashed out at the TLC show I Am Jazz and its transgender star Jazz Jennings.

“What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” Derick wrote. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

In order to make sure that everyone knew he was taking shots at a fellow TLC show, Derick made sure to post his message on a retweet that TLC sent out to let everyone know that the show was on.

We can’t help but wonder how the network feels about taking shots at other shows that they air.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Derick continued to disrespect Jazz Jennings and the rest of the transgender community by refusing to use female pronouns when speaking about the fellow TLC star. After posting his attack on Jazz to Twitter, many angry fans responded.

“Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?”One fan of I Am Jazz wrote in response to Derick Dillard.

Quick to defend himself, and arguably dig an even deeper hole, Derick responded, “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.”

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

It didn’t take too long for more Jazz supporters to chime in. Several of them made sure to correct Derick Dillard’s pronoun use, suggesting that he meant to refer to the transgender reality star as “her.”

It looks like Derick’s social media commentary on the TLC hit I Am Jazz has caused way more backlash than he anticipated.

Now Jill Duggar’s husband is being accused of bullying the 16-year old girl.

Advertisement

At this point, it looks like the ball is in TLC’s court. Jazz Jennings has not responded to the Duggar drama via social media and now the network needs to decide if they will allow stars from one show to bash the stars from another on their own network.