Duggar Family Under Fire Again, This Time Over Kendra Caldwell’s Birthday Message

There has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding the latest Duggar engagement. Joseph Duggar asked Kendra Caldwell to marry him at the reception of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding. As Joseph and Kendra’s wedding day gets closer, the Duggars decided to wish their future daughter-in-law a happy birthday but even the way they did that has been a topic of hot debate.

It’s no secret that the Duggars put a lot of emphasis on the patriarchy. The men rule and the women do what they are told which is why Kendra’s birthday shout out has many speaking up.

“Happy Birthday, Kendra! You are such a precious young lady! We hope you have a great birthday!!” the Duggars wrote on their Facebook tribute.

Now, they are being called out for daring to describe Kendra as “precious” with many wondering out loud if they would even consider calling any of the men the same thing. There has also been some criticism about the pictures shared since Joseph is present in every single one of them.

The comments section was just full of criticism over the birthday message, calling what the Duggars probably considered a compliment “infantilizing.” Others said that calling Kendra “precious” was overly generic and just proves that they haven’t even taken the time to get to know her.

It’s pretty clear that the Counting On family was using Kendra Caldwell’s birthday as an excuse to advertise their upcoming wedding. After all, it’s no secret that the Duggars are always quick to promote their weddings and births on social media and this upcoming wedding won’t be any different.

Joseph and Kendra’s engagement has also drawn the ire of many Duggar doubters, who believe that Kendra has been vying for a spot on the Duggar family tree. Soon after it was reported that she and Joseph were engaged, news that Kendra and another brother already courted came to light.

It turns out that before there was Joseph and Kendra, there was Jedediah and Kendra. It’s not clear what happened to end their courtship but whatever it was, it certainly didn’t stop Kendra from moving on to another Duggar brother.