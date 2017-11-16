Duggar Family ‘Outraged’ Over Derick Dillard’s Firing From ‘Counting On’ — Will TLC Cut Ties With The Whole Family Next?

TLC has officially cut ties with Counting On star Derick Dillard after he made more negative comments about fellow network reality star Jazz Jennings. In a statement released on Twitter, TLC said they have no plans to feature Dillard in the future, and his personal views do not reflect those of the network. With Dillard’s famous in-laws reportedly being shocked over his firing, does this mean TLC will sever ties with the entire Duggar family next?

Radar Online is reporting that the family is divided after Dillard’s firing, which was the result of a second Twitter rant against Jennings, a transgender teen who stars on the show I am Jazz.

“I pity Jazz,” wrote Dillard. “Those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It’s sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on TV these days.”

Doctors diagnosed Jennings with gender identity order at the age of four, and she later transitioned from male to female. Just a few hours after Dillard’s tweet, TLC responded that they are proud to feature Jennings’ story on their network, and Derick Dillard will no longer be a part of Counting On.

The Duggar family became famous because of the original 19 Kids & Counting, which featured the large extremely religious and conservative family, who are known to have beliefs that don’t line up with modern culture.

The Duggars like to keep a united front and not turn on each other, but Dillard has not contributed to the family’s website since early August, and he was the only Duggar husband to not sit with the family during Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s wedding in September.

The question now is, will his in-laws stand by him and go against the network that helped make them famous, or will they continue on the show and keep Dillard out of the picture like they did with Josh Duggar after his sex scandal.

Per Page Six, Dillard claimed he was trying to have a mature discussion and share his Christian views, and his beliefs seem to be in line with the rest of the conservative Duggar clan.

But, according to The Hollywood Gossip, Jill Duggar is blaming her husband’s insensitivity on the fact they have lived in Central America for the past two years. So, it is possible the Duggar family doesn’t share his controversial beliefs on the transgender subject.