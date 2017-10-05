Duggar Family Insider Reveals The Real Reason Jana Duggar Isn’t Courting Or Married

When you are a woman in the Duggar family, getting married young and becoming a mom shortly after is the normal way of life. Four of the Duggar girls are already married and starting families, so why has the oldest daughter Jana not walked down the aisle?

At 27, Jana is the only single Duggar daughter over the age of eleven, but according to the inside source, “she’s not stressed about getting married.” Jana is “picky” and not willing to settle for the first guy that comes along. Instead, the Counting On star is living life on her own terms.

Just because the reality star is doing things her way, it doesn’t mean she hasn’t been linked to her share of men. Every time a single man appears in a Duggar photo, the dating rumors start to fly.

Most recently, family friend Caleb Williams and Jacob Wilson were named as potential suitors. They both denied courting Duggar, and Wilson even went as far as to post on Facebook “WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP.”

Jana Duggar has also been linked to former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, Lawson Bates from Bringing Up Bates, and friend of the family Jonathan Hartono.

In the Duggar house, a daughter doesn’t move out until she is married, which means Jana is still living at home and staying behind while the couples in the family are doing activities together.

She says that is when being single is not so easy. Her younger sisters Jill, 26, Jessa, 24, Jinger, 23, and Joy-Anna, 19, are all married and having kids (except for Jinger, she hasn’t announced a pregnancy, yet).

But fans don’t like the fact that she gets treated like a de facto babysitter, with her parents just assuming she will always take care of her younger siblings because she is not courting.

Jana Duggar does have a job, which is rare for a Duggar woman, so she is not always at home taking care of kids, and she also travels on mission trips and spends time with her older siblings who are also still single, including twin brother John-David.