Duggar Family Friends Defend ‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Against Shotgun Wedding Rumors

Fans have long wondered if Joy-Anna Duggar got pregnant before tying the knot with Austin Forsyth. Amid rumors of a shotgun wedding, a close friend of the Duggar family is weighing in on the situation. What did the family friend say about Joy-Anna getting pregnant before the wedding?

According to In Touch Weekly, the family friend claims that it is unlikely that the Counting On stars got pregnant before exchanging vows. Joy-Anna hasn’t shared a lot of photos of her growing baby bump, making it hard to tell exactly when she may have conceived. In response to the secrecy, fans have speculated that the Duggars are hiding Joy-Anna to keep a lid on the shotgun wedding.

During Veteran’s Day last month, Joy-Anna and her husband posed alongside his grandfather, clearly displaying her belly bump. Many fans commented on how large Joy-Anna looked and believed that she was much farther along than previously thought.

The rumors, of course, don’t stop at the shotgun wedding. The Hollywood Gossip reports that the couple recently shared a photo that left fans wondering if Joy-Anna had already given birth to her first child. Joy-Anna and Forsyth shared a pic of themselves inside the cockpit of an airplane over the weekend.

Heading down to Mississippi for a wedding!✈️👰🏼 A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

The pair was headed to a wedding ceremony in Mississippi at the time and the photo only shows the couple from the chest up. Not being able to see Joy-Anna’s belly left fans speculating that she may have already had the baby. Some fans even thought that Joy-Anna didn’t look pregnant and that she shouldn’t have been flying if she was.

Based on the photo, it is hard to tell if Joy-Anna Duggar is still pregnant. After all, you can’t really see anything below her chest. While this rumor seems a bit on the crazy side, it is important to note that the Duggars have concealed greater lies in the past. This includes Josh Duggar’s scandalous sex crimes that led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting a few years ago. This doesn’t mean the Duggars are up to their old tricks, but it is worthy to note.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! 👶🏼 I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

As if the shotgun wedding rumors couldn’t’ get any worse, Joy-Anna provided a little more fuel over the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Christian Post, the Counting On star skipped out on the family’s large Thanksgiving dinner and was not featured in the big group photo at the end of the day.

It isn’t clear why Joy-Anna and her husband couldn’t make it to the family event, but fans were disappointed that they didn’t get to see her baby bump in the family photos. The Duggar family has not said anything about the rumors surrounding Joy-Anna’s pregnancy, making it even harder to determine what is really going on behind the scenes.

Based on the known timetable, Joy-Anna Duggar is expected to give birth to her first child sometime around February of next year.