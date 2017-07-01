Duggar Daughters Lawsuit In Jeopardy After Arkansas Officials Ask A Judge To Throw It Out

It looks like the Duggar daughters’ lawsuit against Arkansas law enforcement officials might not even make it to trial. In case you missed it, four of the oldest Duggar daughters, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna filed a lawsuit against law enforcement and the parent company of In Touch Magazine back in May.

They are are seeking damages after claiming that law enforcement officials released sensitive information about the Josh Duggar molestation scandal, including the names of his underage victims.

The information about the biggest Duggar scandal to date was gained using the Freedom of Information Act. Due to that, the Arkansas officials who have been named in the lawsuit argue that they have done nothing wrong and should be granted immunity from being sued.

The request to dismiss the Duggar daughters’ lawsuit was filed on behalf of Springdale City Attorney Ernest Cate and former Springdale Police Chief Kathy O’Kelley.

In the motion filed to throw out the lawsuit, it is argued that the Duggars have not provided any “constitutional claim” against the city and the officials named. In order for the Duggar daughters’ lawsuit to be successful, they have to prove that those who released the information did so in an intentional effort to harm them.

Prior to the request to dismiss the lawsuit, Cate released a statement regarding the reasons for releasing information to In Touch.

“The requested record was not sealed or expunged, and at the time the report was filed, the person listed in the report was an adult,” Cate wrote. “Any names of minors included in the report, as well as pronouns, were redacted from the report by the Springdale Police Department in compliance with Arkansas law prior to release.”

The information regarding the Josh Duggar molestation scandal made headlines in May 2015 when In Touch reported on official documents detailing his admission to fondling his sisters and one other person when he was just 14 years old.

Josh was never arrested or even disciplined for his misconduct because the statute of limitations had run out prior to this discovery.

There were consequences for Josh and the rest of the Duggar family once the scandal went public. TLC ended up canceling the hit reality show 19 Kids and Counting.

When they brought back the Duggar family with the new series Jill and Jessa: Counting On, Josh was banned from even having a cameo on the show.