FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
barack obama Sheila Miyoshi Jager queen elizabeth ivanka trump Sheila Jager megyn kelly donald trump hillary clinton jesse watters michelle obama Brigitte Macron caitlyn jenner Sarah Palin barron trump elizabeth warren prince charles hunter biden vladimir putin melania trump katy perry Oprah
Home » Politics

Drugs, Fling With A Man And Cheating On Michelle? New Bio Reveals Barack Obama’s Most Shocking Secrets!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/05/2017
0
0


barack obamaSource: theodysseyonline.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David J. Garrow has revealed in his shocking tell-all, the juiciest secrets of the former president.

Advertisement

The biography, titled Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is full of allegations including that he has a past filled with sex and drugs with a woman, proposed to another twice, has cheated on Michelle before they walked down the aisle and even considered a gay relationship!

According to the bio, Obama, who was 22 at the time, had sexual relations with 25 years old Australian girlfriend, Genevieve Cook on the very first date.

The woman even rated him in bed, writing a poem about it: “B. That’s for you. F’s for all the f***ing that we do.”

She then added in her diary that he was not very “imaginative” but was “comfortable.”

They also allegedly used cocaine together, but apparently, Obama preferred to stay at home and read books rather than use drugs.

Another shocking claim is that he was in a relationship with a woman he proposed to twice while also dating Michelle.

Apparently, their relationship came to an end when Barack realized he needed to fully identify as African-American to win the elections and having a black wife would help.

The most unexpected allegation is the fact that Obama considered having a gay relationship with his college assistant professor Lawrence Goldwyn.

Obama is said to have written a letter to his girlfriend at the time, telling her that he “thought about and considered gayness, but ultimately decided that a same-sex relationship would be less challenging and demanding than developing one with the opposite sex.”

Advertisement

Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is out May 9. Are you going to read it?

Post Views: 0

Read more about barack obama biography

You may also like
Meet Sheila Miyoshi Jager, the Woman Barack Obama Proposed to Before Michelle
05/05/2017
Sheila Miyoshi Jager Is The Woman Barack Obama Proposed To Twice Before He Married Michelle Robinson
05/04/2017
Katy Perry Faces Criticism For Comparing Her Hair To Barack Obama
04/30/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *