Drugs, Fling With A Man And Cheating On Michelle? New Bio Reveals Barack Obama’s Most Shocking Secrets!

Pulitzer Prize-winning author David J. Garrow has revealed in his shocking tell-all, the juiciest secrets of the former president.

Advertisement

The biography, titled Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is full of allegations including that he has a past filled with sex and drugs with a woman, proposed to another twice, has cheated on Michelle before they walked down the aisle and even considered a gay relationship!

According to the bio, Obama, who was 22 at the time, had sexual relations with 25 years old Australian girlfriend, Genevieve Cook on the very first date.

The woman even rated him in bed, writing a poem about it: “B. That’s for you. F’s for all the f***ing that we do.”

She then added in her diary that he was not very “imaginative” but was “comfortable.”

They also allegedly used cocaine together, but apparently, Obama preferred to stay at home and read books rather than use drugs.

Another shocking claim is that he was in a relationship with a woman he proposed to twice while also dating Michelle.

Apparently, their relationship came to an end when Barack realized he needed to fully identify as African-American to win the elections and having a black wife would help.

The most unexpected allegation is the fact that Obama considered having a gay relationship with his college assistant professor Lawrence Goldwyn.

Obama is said to have written a letter to his girlfriend at the time, telling her that he “thought about and considered gayness, but ultimately decided that a same-sex relationship would be less challenging and demanding than developing one with the opposite sex.”

Advertisement

Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is out May 9. Are you going to read it?