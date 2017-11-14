Drug Company Blamed By Tyrese Gibson For Psychiatric Breakdown Responds – Here Is What They Said

Celebrity Insider reported earlier that Tyrese Gibson from Fast and Furious fame, published a video on Instagram where he apologized for his recent social media outbursts. In his newest video – on his account which has been set to private – the actor claimed medication prescribed to him by a medical practitioner contributed to his recent mood swings.

The company that designed the drug responded in turn regarding the allegations made by Gibson about Retruxil – which is responsible for treating depression and schizophrenia.

The organization who owns the rights to the drug, Otsuka and Lundbeck Pharmaceutical, addressed the claims made by the Hollywood entertainer in a statement.

In a report from The Blast, the publication released Otsuka and Lundbeck’s statement which stated they take “health claims” very seriously and report all of the adverse side effects of their drugs.

They are “committed to delivering” innovative medicines such as Rexulti (brexpiprazole), which target mental disorders. The drug is approved by the FDA for adult patients.

They addressed Gibson’s allegations by stating, “We encourage people living with any health condition to continually speak with their healthcare provider to determine the best plan for them to reach their treatment goals.”

Tyrese previously wrote over the weekend that he flushed the rest of the medication down the toilet because of its effect on his wellbeing.

Gibson urged his fans not to claim he’s merely “oversharing” details because “a lot of people were affected” by the side effects of the medication.It appears as though Tyrese is making a lot of enemies including not only in the entertainment industry but in the pharmaceutical industry as well.