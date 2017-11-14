FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
harvey weinstein gal gadot corey feldman Kevin Spacey angelina jolie jessica alba tom sizemore george clooney eva mendes charlie sheen kirk frost Derick Dillard corey haim lala kent sofia vergara khloe kardashian drake rebel wilson george takei Dominick Brascia kate middleton ellen page Lupita Nyong'o
Home » Hollywood

Drug Company Blamed By Tyrese Gibson For Psychiatric Breakdown Responds – Here Is What They Said

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/14/2017
0
181 Views
0


Tyrese GibsonHollywood.com

Celebrity Insider reported earlier that Tyrese Gibson from Fast and Furious fame, published a video on Instagram where he apologized for his recent social media outbursts. In his newest video – on his account which has been set to private – the actor claimed medication prescribed to him by a medical practitioner contributed to his recent mood swings.

The company that designed the drug responded in turn regarding the allegations made by Gibson about Retruxil – which is responsible for treating depression and schizophrenia.

The organization who owns the rights to the drug, Otsuka and Lundbeck Pharmaceutical, addressed the claims made by the Hollywood entertainer in a statement.

In a report from The Blast, the publication released Otsuka and Lundbeck’s statement which stated they take “health claims” very seriously and report all of the adverse side effects of their drugs.

They are “committed to delivering” innovative medicines such as Rexulti (brexpiprazole), which target mental disorders. The drug is approved by the FDA for adult patients.

They addressed Gibson’s allegations by stating, “We encourage people living with any health condition to continually speak with their healthcare provider to determine the best plan for them to reach their treatment goals.”

Tyrese previously wrote over the weekend that he flushed the rest of the medication down the toilet because of its effect on his wellbeing.

Advertisement

Gibson urged his fans not to claim he’s merely “oversharing” details because “a lot of people were affected” by the side effects of the medication.It appears as though Tyrese is making a lot of enemies including not only in the entertainment industry but in the pharmaceutical industry as well.

Post Views: 181

Read more about fast and furious tyrese gibson

Advertisement

You may also like
Ex-Wife Of Tyrese Gibson Wants A Court-Ordered Mental Evaluation Of Tyrese Gibson
11/14/2017
The Attorney Defending Tyrese Gibson Quit Leaving The Actor To Defend Himself On His Own!
11/13/2017
Tyrese Gibson Asks For His Fans Help As His Marriage And Family May Be In Trouble
11/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *