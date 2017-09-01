Drew Barrymore Producing New Horror Anthology Series Written And Directed By Women

Actress Drew Barrymore is returning to her horror movie roots in a new television series for The CW. Barrymore will serve as an executive producer on Black Rose Anthology, which will explore some of humanity’s deepest fears entirely from the female perspective.

Jill Blotevogel, who previously served as the showrunner on MTV’s Scream: The Series, will write the pilot script for the new show.

Black Rose Anthology will examine classic horror themes “via vignettes about guilt, jealousy, repression, paranoia, insanity, sexual obsession and survival through a modern and distinctly feminine lens.”

Women in Hollywood continue to struggle to achieve parity with their male counterparts, particularly in the horror genre, which is something the new show aims to assist with.

Every episode of Black Rose Anthology (which, as the name suggests, will be an anthology series like The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt) will be written and directed by women.

The CW already has a receptive audience for female-powered genre stories due to hits like iZombie, The Vampire Diaries, and The Originals.

A new female-centric spin-off of CW favorite Supernatural is also in the works for next season under the title of Wayward Sisters.

Barrymore herself has a long association with horror; as a child actor, she appeared in 1980’s Altered States and two Stephen King films: Firestarter and Cat’s Eye.

She had a cameo in Waxwork II: Lost in Time and famously appeared as the first victim of Ghostface in the opening of the 1996 film Scream.

Along with actor Timothy Olyphant, Barrymore currently produces and stars in the Netflix horror-comedy series Santa Clarita Diet.

The horror genre has taken television by storm in recent years with shows like American Horror Story, Scream: The Series, Damien, The Exorcist, and Scream Queens. Earlier this year, a new horror anthology film called XX was released that also featured segments written and directed entirely by women.