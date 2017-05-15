Draya Michele Hijacks Future’s Sweet Mother’s Day Gesture Toward Ciara

Future can not catch a break after he wished Ciara a happy Mother’s Day, Draya Michele came out swinging by telling him if his baby mama was so wonderful, why didn’t he marry her?

The custody battle, Twitter wars, and shading between Ciara and Future are finally over.

For the sake of their 2-year-old son, Future Zahir, the former couple has decided to call a truce and has had nothing but kind words for each other in the past weeks.

After Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, caused controversy with his Mother’s Day message, Future stepped in and put out a sweet note about CiCi.

The rapper shared a beautiful photo of Ciara holding little Future, and he used the caption to praise and to tell her that he appreciates her.

The Atlanta-based entertainer wrote: “I appreciate u more than u know, our son is an incredible kid. We made a king, Happy Mothers Day C!”

Future has children with numerous other women; he also showered them with love and appreciation.

He confessed: “I watch u put me & the kids happiness over yours numerous times,u make sacrifices that will never go unnoticed..your soul is made of gold I’m sure of it,Everyday is Mothers Day for You. Literally,U deserve everything. I’m truly blessed to have u in my life,thanks for being a great mother…I love you.”

The star of “Basketball Wives LA” took to social media where she bashed Future, Diddy, and others who have decided to show their love for their baby mamas once a year.

The media personality and model tweeted:

Dear men, if you have this much love and adoration for your baby mom's …. you should marry her. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Draya Michele (@drayamichele) May 15, 2017

The “One’s Will to Love” actress was bashed for being mean, which prompted her to answer all her haters. Michele explained that her baby daddy, Orlando Scandrick, is also on the list.

The host of “For the Love of Tremaine” added: “We deserve more than a day and a post right ?? I ain’t say allllllll you men except mine. Just know, his ass included. Spreading love daily.”

Some find that Michele should focus on her relationship and leave others alone.