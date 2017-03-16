Drama Ensues! Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Episode Is “Very Bizarre” Says Andy Cohen

If you are a fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and also love drama then you will definitely enjoy watching the upcoming reunion episode.

The filming wrapped up last week and the host of the show, Andy Cohen teased the fans by giving some clues about what to expect from the drama filled episode before it airs.

“Something kind of bizarre happens that triggers a series of events that are [also] bizarre, but very dramatic,” the host ambiguously stated.

“The Beverly Hills women, they keep it calm. They do get very emotional. Their words hurt, you know?” he added.

“I mean, Kim Richards came. Eden [Sassoon] was there for a bit. [Dorit Kemsley‘s husband] PK was there for a bit,” Cohen revealed.

Kyle Richards also spilled the beans a bit by agreeing with Cohen that indeed, the shoot was “very bizarre.”

Then she revealed a few more details and said that: “There was screaming, there was crying, there was a walk-off.”

No matter what happened, it was definitely intense and we are very curious to find out the whole story.

Although the former child star refused to reveal who did what, we assume that some of the drama might involve Lisa Rinna and Kemsley who on the latest episode feuded over accusations of addiction to pills.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Kemsley insinuated that Rinna had a problem with Xanax but Rinna denied the accusations and confronted Kemsley.

Cohen also promised he will get to the bottom of the drama happening on Real Housewives of Atlanta between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams as well.

“I am going to cover it like the press is covering [Donald] Trump and Russia,” he stated.

Advertisement

“I am going to go all in. I am going to be relentless, and I won’t stop until I get answers … [I’m doing] the Lord’s work,” Cohen added dramatically.