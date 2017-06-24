Drake’s Ex Sophie Brussaux Is Pregnant And The Baby Might Be Is – Rihanna Thinks He Should Grow Up

Drake is going to be a father if the latest rumors are true.

An Instagram model named Sophie Brussaux, who allegedly had a fling with Drake, shared a picture of her baby bump and the Internet seems to believe that she is carrying Drake’s baby.

How does Rihanna feel about this? She does not care because she is over the Canadian music star.

Remember back in January, Drake was seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands with Brussaux having a very romantic dinner together?

Well, now rumors are claiming that Brussaux, an adult movie star, who used to go by the stage name Rosee Divine, is carrying the rapper’s unborn son.

This week, Brussaux shared a sweet picture that has the Internet buzzing. The photo featured Miss Brussaux in a floral dress sitting near a beautiful lake.

The mother-to-be showed off her impressive baby bump and used the caption to reveal she was 23 weeks along.

She wrote: “Enjoying a beautiful day with my baby boy … 23 weeks, 17 more to go. Blessed, happy, and grateful beyond measure.”

Drake’ fans and foes are weighing in, and the comments are not very pretty.

On person said: “Do a DNA test while your pregnant like they did on Rob and Chyna and lets see whose it is.”

Another fan added: “Well I cannot wait til you give birth and shit hits the fan. Drake is gonna have you so locked up in legal paperwork you won’t be able to tie your own shoe without his permission.”

A third one called her liar.

The person claimed: “Drake is not that baby’s daddy lol this is the second chick this year claiming he is some kid daddy lol just stop.And don’t act like if his the father you are going to quietly raise your child alone when the father is Drake.we will definitely see your story on tmz n perez that you want 20 thousand dollars of child support a mount.”

A source close to Drake’s ex, Rihanna, said she finds the stories about his alleged baby mamas silly and added: “Rihanna‘s so tired of seeing, hearing and discussing Drake’ baby mamas. She is over him and has been for a very long time.”

The spy concluded: “Rihanna thinks he should grow up and she is over his Playboy ways. The fact that Drake looks like he is trying to be with every Instagram model is foolish. Rihanna does not think he looks as cool as he may think.”

Rihanna has a point, one of these days an Instagram model will trap him with a baby.