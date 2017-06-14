Drake Was Spotted At A Dinner Date With A Busty Woman; Bernice Burgos May Have To Wait

There is no stopping for Drake now. The famous ladies’ man has managed to make heads turn once again, as he was seen stepping out with a sexy mystery woman in West Hollywood for an intimate dinner date.

From Nicki Minaj to Jennifer Lopez the superstar Drake has been making a serious reputation as a ladies man all this time.

He has been enjoying the company of lots of beautiful women over the years. His wonderful companion from his recent date is definitely no exception.

The singer had onlookers bussing as he left the LA’s trendy restaurant, The Nice Guy, with a brand new sexy curvy lady and his regular crew.

The woman was dark haired and confident, and she let her voluptuous figure show through a tight taupe sleeveless top paired with casual ripped light blue jeans. Drake also looked very comfortable in a loose striped sweatshirt.

He has gone through a nasty relationship with Rihanna, and he has been maki9ng lots of headlines over the past few years due to his playboy ways.

It was only this May that the rapper’s hookup Sophie Brussaux claimed he was the father of her unborn baby.

He also caused some waves at this year’s Billboard Music Awards when he hit on Kate Beckinsale and also complimented Vanessa Hudgens and called Nicki the love of his life. Well, he is the real Casanova!

He also hooked up with Bernice Burgos, but their relationship didn’t work either.

She may be all upset, and she may have her regrets about her romance with T.I. who lied to her and may have impregnated his estranged wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris.

Even if Bernice Burgos might be telling herself that she should have made the relationship with Drake work, it seems that now he is busy with someone else, so she has to wait.

Back in the summer of 2015, Drake was spotted with Burgos in Australia.

He has had enormous success with his music career, and he won a record sweeping 13 BBMAs this year. He was also named one of the Forbes Magazine’s highest paid celebrities of 2017. All in all, Drake doesn’t have anything to complain about these days.