Drake Wants To Take A Break From Music To Act More

Drake has dominated the charts and the rap game for quite some time. But it appears a switch up is on the horizon for the Canadian. Except, it’s more like a switchback, considering his career in the limelight actually started on television.

Aubrey Drake Graham has a serious itch to get back into acting. He’s been thinking about it for a couple of years and has been even more inspired by the idea given his appearances on Saturday Night Live and a host of various events. His personality, timing, and ability aren’t lost on many. He’s quite talented in character.

He’s so interested in returning to TV, that he’s easing his way into it by acting as producer on a short-lived British show called Top Boy. This will air on Netflix in 2018. He’s teaming up with basketball superstar Lebron James on the project. Both will have vital roles behind the lens.

Drake says that he even has ideas for original and untitled TV series. It seems that aside from acting, he would also like to have an integral hand in the overall process of a show’s creation. When talking about what moves him from a storytelling perspective he told The Hollywood Reporter: “My taste in television or movies is always kind of similar to my approach to music, which is, I like when people really hit the nail on the head with real human emotions.”

One thing that the rapper does know is that he will be taking the time away from music to really focus on these other avenues. He looks at it as expanding and wants to dedicate 6 months to a year to really immerse himself in television and film. He’s made such an impressive career for himself musically that he knows it will always be there.

So it looks like some interesting projects are on the horizon for the multi-faceted star. Whether working behind the camera, in front of it or in the studio, Drake has cemented his legacy as an entertainment heavy-hitter and only seems to be going up from here.