Drake Wants To Begin Acting Again Once ‘More Life’ is Released

Would Drake want to go back to his first love and work as an actor again? The answer is yes, according to what he said in a recent interview on the podcast Cal Cast.

Before becoming a rapper, Drake had a role in the Canadian TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation, as the character Jimmy Brooks from 2001 to 2007.

He has appeared in over 140 episodes. He left the series to focus on his musical career but he has revealed his intention to return to the camera once he finishes his next tour.

“Acting is a different thing in which I am eager to immerse myself,” said the rapper on the podcast. I think that once I have released More Life, which is a playlist project i’m working on with Apple, and after I finish up my tour, I’m really going to start getting involved in acting, and get good roles with a bit of luck.”

Drake, who has twice participated in skits on Saturday Night Live , would also become a television host. “I hope to one day have my own talk show,” he explained.

“Just put sit down with a glass of wine, and laugh with the people with whom I spent years working, or friends of mine, and every night give people something to look at that make them laugh and feel good.”

His European tour was due to start on January 20th, but was postponed twice due to “unexpected production delays” and should now start on Saturday.