Drake Threatens To Beat Up Guy Who Groped A Girl At His Concert

Drake isn’t here for men’s perpetual perceived entitlement to women’s bodies. Especially when it happens right in front of his face.

The superstar rapper stopped in the middle of a performance to threaten a man in the audience who he witnessed groping another concert-goer. Several of the surrounding concert patrons got it on tape.

The concert took place in Sydney, Australia. Drake pointed the guy out, told him to stop while also threatening to harm him if he didn’t.

“Stop that s–t. If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m going to come out there and f–k you up.”

He said it again to make himself clear. That’s one strongly worded ultimatum. Many people online, as well as those at the concert, spoke up to thank the Candian rapper for standing up for his fans.

It’s nice to see that Drake, whose notoriously good with the ladies and a hopeless romantic in many ways, is an advocate for female agency and their own right to their bodies. It’s important to note that the current issue that is facing, not just Hollywood, but society at large, needs to be addressed by men in positions of power to speak out against such behavior.

There needs to be more Drakes who come out, especially in the midst of seeing something that is not right and publically chastise and condemn that type of behavior. Men have to call other men to account because that is where the change will begin.

The type of silence that permeates “bro code” or this “boy’s club” that allows women to be further abused, silenced and mocked by men, has to stop. Calling out right from wrong is something that should always take place. Men should support and encourage and believe women when they say something has happened to them.

Shifting the narrative to women existing outside of being an ego boost or physical sexual gratification for a man is essential. There will be no necessary change otherwise.

Advertisement

Kudos to Drake for standing up and doing the right thing in a moment where it really mattered.