Drake Tells Rihanna How He Feels With A Pair Of Socks – She Has Moved On With Hassan Jameel

Drake is letting the world know how he feels using a pair of socks.

To make it short and sweet, Drake has Rihanna on his brains and cannot let her go despite the fact that she is happy and is in love with her billionaire beau, Hassan Jameel.

Earlier today, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram where he was wearing “Rihannaxstance” socks designed by the Barbadian star.

He captioned the update, “Trabajo,” translation “Work” which is the title of their last hit together.

The singer and actress debuted the “Rihannaxstance” socks late last week.

A source close to the crooner spoke to HollywoodLife and explained that he is still in love with RiRi and he regrets letting her go.

The person explained: “Drake has always had a thing for Rihanna, and still does. They have hooked up and tried dating numerous times over the past, but it is never worked out to be a permanent thing, and that is something he regrets to this day.”

Trabajo A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Rihanna is not impressed by Drake’s actions because all she wants to do is focus on Jameel. She has moved on with her life and wants her former lover to do the same.

The chatty insider claimed: “The socks photo was his way of ruffling Rihanna’s feathers, and letting her know he is still out there and thinking of her.”

The person went to explain: “If they did try to date again it would likely never work out because it is all about the passion and sex with them, and when everyday life starts to creep in they inevitably start drifting apart. But that does not stop Drake lusting after her, and he cannot help thinking that Rihanna could be the one that got away.”

The pal also told the publication: “Rihanna feels like Drake is being careless and wishes he would let her move on peacefully. When Rihanna saw him wearing her socks, she became disturbed because she felt like he was reckless with her feelings. Rihanna has a lot of love for Drake and is disappointed their relationship did not evolve into something deeper or more long term. She is trying to move on with her new man, who is making himself more available to commitment than Drake was ever willing to do.”

Drake wants to have his cake and eat it too.